Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $497.52. 54,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.