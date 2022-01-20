Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,586 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.63. 282,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,840. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

