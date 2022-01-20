Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Shares Down 3.5%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 6,143,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 964% from the average daily volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

HTZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

