Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.40 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.48). 12,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 41,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £717.40 million and a P/E ratio of 28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.06.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.