High Tide (HIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (CVE:HIT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10. High Tide has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.10.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

