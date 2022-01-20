High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 million and a PE ratio of -72.83. High Tide has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on HITI. Desjardins lowered their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut High Tide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

