Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HKMPF remained flat at $$28.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

