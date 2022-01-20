Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 74,977 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,000. Public Storage comprises about 2.2% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA traded up $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $361.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,176. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $218.58 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.