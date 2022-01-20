Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

TXN traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $180.17. 115,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

