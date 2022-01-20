Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Hilton Worldwide worth $122,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

