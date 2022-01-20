Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.11. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 15,882 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 71.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

