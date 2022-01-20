Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.63. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 18,815 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.