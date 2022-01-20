Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.64

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.64 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 125.50 ($1.71). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 695,910 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.64.

Home REIT Company Profile (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.