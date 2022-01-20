Honest Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Honest has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $983,227.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

