Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE remained flat at $$16.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,509. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

