Hord (HORD) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Hord has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $213,314.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.89 or 0.07411435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.78 or 1.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00064291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

