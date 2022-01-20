Horizen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.60 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Horizen has a market cap of $526.16 million and $29.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $43.93 or 0.00113477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00290768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00085142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002164 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 11,978,000 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.