Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 3.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $51,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.11. 10,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

