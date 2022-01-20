Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.05

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.05 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 50.75 ($0.69). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 28,286 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.46 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

