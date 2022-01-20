Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $34.80

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $37.90. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 13,512 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

