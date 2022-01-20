HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of HubSpot worth $67,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $452.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $683.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.11. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

