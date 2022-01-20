Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.25

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 19546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

HUMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,708,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.