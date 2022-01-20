Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce $21.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.75 billion and the lowest is $20.68 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $83.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.72 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Shares of HUM opened at $377.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.61. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

