Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Humana by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $384.84. 5,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,240. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.49 and a 200 day moving average of $430.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.