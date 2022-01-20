Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.26

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.26 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($3.10). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 220 ($3.00), with a volume of 731,237 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 200 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.68) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 200 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251 ($3.42).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.26. The company has a market cap of £362.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

