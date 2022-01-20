Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,593.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $151,593.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $42,859.64 or 1.00400000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.99 or 0.07467952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.82 or 1.00105251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065317 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

