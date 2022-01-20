Huobi Token 1-Day Volume Tops $57.63 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.55 or 0.00024074 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $57.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,741,729 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

