Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 4,948,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.