HYCON (HYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $475,963.13

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, HYCON has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $475,963.13 and approximately $36,266.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002507 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00042836 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000082 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

