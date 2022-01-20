Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $7.52 or 0.00019419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $29.01 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.92 or 0.07336270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.09 or 0.99438074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00064827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,256,032 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

