Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 5,381,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.30.

About Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.