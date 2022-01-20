HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00095651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,980.83 or 1.00077847 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00306093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00019895 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00405335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00159539 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.