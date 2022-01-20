Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been given a €270.00 ($306.82) price target by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective points to a potential downside of 39.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

HYQ traded up €3.40 ($3.86) during trading on Thursday, reaching €446.40 ($507.27). 11,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.68. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €407.00 ($462.50) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($702.27). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €499.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €521.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

