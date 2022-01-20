Hyve 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $297,483.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $297,483.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.75 or 0.07475087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.14 or 1.00010978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007911 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.