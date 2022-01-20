I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $34.81. I-Mab shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 1,096 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

