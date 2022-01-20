iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 330.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAFNF shares. increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

IAFNF stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $65.34.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

