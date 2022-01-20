iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$243,100.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$79.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.62. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$56.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.08.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

