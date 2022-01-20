IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.43

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 23906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 777.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

