IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.43

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 23906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 777.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
