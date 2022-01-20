ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.48

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $21.76. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 5,984,665 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
