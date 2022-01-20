ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.48

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $21.76. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 5,984,665 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 363,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 262,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

