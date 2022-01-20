ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 745,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 688,833 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $10.41 on Thursday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

