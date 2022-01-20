Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.38

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $10,883.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

