Iconic Token Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $4.15 million and $5,762.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.71 or 0.99957775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

