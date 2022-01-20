Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $2.03

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Idle has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $65,372.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.90 or 0.07468700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.61 or 0.99983742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,659,083 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

