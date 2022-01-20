IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $3.12 million and $37,120.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.