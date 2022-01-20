IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.39

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.39 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.95 ($0.19). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 114,465 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.89) to GBX 60 ($0.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £17.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($632.54).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

