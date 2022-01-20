IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$59.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IGIFF. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 5,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

