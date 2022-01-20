IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.75.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.52. 72,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.43 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

