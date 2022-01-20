Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.23. 23,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.