Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Illumina posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

Illumina stock opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

