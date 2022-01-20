Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Down 3.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. 4,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 105,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

