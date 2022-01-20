Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Down 3.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. 4,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 105,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
